Hyderabad: Statue of BR Ambedkar to be erected at NTR Gardens

Hyderabad: Dr Ambedkar statue will soon be constructed at NTR gardens which is close to the house of Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development KT Rama Rao. The statue will be inaugurated at Khairatabad.

On Thursday, Minister KTR said that the 125-feet tall Ambedkar statue will soon installed at NTR Garden.

The minister also inaugurated 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar in Khairatabad, Hyderabad on Thursday. The Telangana government spent Rs. 17.85 crores to build 210 2BHK dignity homes in this colony. CC Roads, a children’s play area, and stores are among the facilities available in the colony.

“I don’t think there will be a better address for a 2bhk colony than here. There is an IMAX theatre, Hussain Sagar, a new under construction Secretariat and also a 125 feet BR Ambedkar’s statue is going to come up soon nearby,” said KTR.

He also declared that a function facility will be built in the Khairatabad assembly seat, for which the government had provided Rs 100 crore in land.

The state government also built 15,640 double bedroom residences in Kollur, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a week, according to KTR.