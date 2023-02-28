Hyderabad: Stray dog attack leaves two children injured

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a stray dog attack in Hyderabad, two children, Aayan (8) and Fatima (5) are left with bite injuries. They were attacked by two stray dogs while playing near their house in Borabanda, S R Nagar.

They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, the local people informed GHMC officials about the incident, raising concerns over the increasing stray dog menace in the area.

Recently boy died in stray dog attack in Hyderabad

Just a few days ago, a horrific incident took place wherein a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death in a stray dog attack in Hyderabad.

A pack of stray dogs attacked him when he was strolling outside. Though, locals rushed to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

#CCTv: Trigger warning



Terror of Stray dogs in several places of Hyderabad.

A 5 years old boy of Nizamabad dist, died, after a group of stray dogs attacked on him, near Amberpet in #Hyderabad.



Where are the #AnimalsLovers now ?#AnimalsLover #StrayDogs #Dogs#doglovers pic.twitter.com/R8wr2uiH4k — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 21, 2023

The next day, another 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in an attack by stray dogs. The incident took place in Maruti Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Telangana HC pulls up municipal body

Recently, after taking cognisance of the media report on the incident, Telangana High Court initiated suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The court pulled up Hyderabad’s municipal body over the gruesome death of the child. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan blamed negligence by the Greater Hyderabad of Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the child’s death and asked it what steps are being taken to curtail incidents of stray dog attacks.

The court included the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Amberpet), GHMC Veterinary Officer, Hyderabad District Collector and Member Secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority as respondents in the case and asked them to file the counter.