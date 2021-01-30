Hyderabad: Stray dogs maul 8-year old boy to death in old city

Hyderabad: A eight-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs in Bahadurpura area of old city on Saturday.

Mohammed Ayan, who was playing along with friends was suddenly attacked by a group of stray dogs, though his friends escaped from the spot but Ayan was chased and dogs chased and bitten him to death.

During this incident Ayan was badly injured. Mohammed Ayan was the fifth class student and son of Mohammed Moinuddin.

“Stray dogs have mauled the child badly and resulted in his death, we have registered a case and dead body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem” said A Narsimha Rao Sub-Inspector Bahadurpura police station.