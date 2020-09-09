Hyderabad: Stray dogs, not just Corona is becoming menace to people

Hyderabad: This is one menace that has been dogging Hyderabad for several years now. Reports of attacks by stray dogs, those moving alone and in packs, are becoming frequent in many parts of the city. However, it is only when there is a person injured that the issue gets discussed, with civic authorities rushing to defend themselves by going into denial mode.

The residents complain that they can’t even go out walking or cycling especially during the nights as dogs come to attack. A few also said that more than corona the dogs have restricted us from going outside the home.

According to sources, every day nearly 40 dog menace complaints are lodged from different areas in the city. While residents fume that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation does not take up regular drives to catch stray dogs.

Moreover, it is said that over two lakh dogs in the city are not vaccinated, so it is no surprise that 150 dog bite victims come to government hospital daily.

Packs of Dogs are found in areas like vegetable markets, slaughterhouses and busy markets where availability of food is not a challenge for the stray dogs.

The dog bite cases are high in Charminar, Ameerpet, Afzalgunz, Mehdipatnam, Kushaiguda, SR Nagar, Musheerabad, tolichowki and Abids among others.

Cases rise from January to May as the breeding season begins. The onset of summer also leads to more rabidity among dogs.