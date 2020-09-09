Hyderabad: Stray dogs, not just Corona is becoming menace to people

By Nihad Amani Published: 9th September 2020 2:33 pm IST

Hyderabad: This is one menace that has been dogging Hyderabad for several years now. Reports of attacks by stray dogs, those moving alone and in packs, are becoming frequent in many parts of the city. However, it is only when there is a person injured that the issue gets discussed, with civic authorities rushing to defend themselves by going into denial mode.

The residents complain that they can’t even go out walking or cycling especially during the nights as dogs come to attack. A few also said that more than corona the dogs have restricted us from going outside the home.

According to sources, every day nearly 40 dog menace complaints are lodged from different areas in the city. While residents fume that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation does not take up regular drives to catch stray dogs.

READ:  Siasat ki khabrein 5th Sep 2020

Moreover, it is said that over two lakh dogs in the city are not vaccinated, so it is no surprise that 150 dog bite victims come to government hospital daily.

Packs of Dogs are found in areas like  vegetable markets, slaughterhouses and busy markets where availability of food is not a challenge for the stray dogs.

The dog bite cases are high in Charminar, Ameerpet, Afzalgunz, Mehdipatnam, Kushaiguda, SR Nagar, Musheerabad, tolichowki and Abids among others.

Cases rise from January to May as the breeding season begins. The onset of summer also leads to more rabidity among dogs.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close