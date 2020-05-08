Hyderabad streets turn crowded after 45 day of lock down

Hyderabad: The streets in state capital Hyderabad has once again turned crowded due to the relaxations given by the state government to certain sectors like electrical , plumber, steel and cement shops and different kinds of factories. The business owners and people working in these sectors came on roads after a gap of 45 days to run their businesses and carry out their work.

This has suddenly turned roads of the state capital into crowded places. Around 35 percent of the total vehicles of Hyderabad are found to be plying on the roads in the district. Adding to this, the opening of liquor shops have also led to increase in the traffic on the city roads.

The police are only allowing those people who are from the sectors which have got relaxations

