Hyderabad: A student was drowned in a lake while taking a selfie on Wednesday under the Abdullapurmet Police jurisdiction.

According to the police sources, Parveen Kumar (28) was a student and a resident of Shobha nagar colony. He has visited Koheda Gutta area for sightseeing.

While taking a selfie near the lake, he lost his balance and fell into the lake.

The Abdullapurmet Police registered a case in this regard.