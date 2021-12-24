Hyderabad: Students create Christmas setup using only food items

Hyderabad: For the occasion of Christmas, the students of Pinnacle Institute of hotel management created a unique structure by using only food ingredients, on Thursday.

The Christmas setup is 6 feet in height and 40 feet wide and has reindeers, and sledges made out of butter carvings. The snow-covered colonies in the setup is made using salt dough, gingerbread, and rusks. Rusks and salt dough are used to create castles.

A total amount of Rs 89,000 is spent on materials like butter, flour, salt, gelatin, icing sugar, bread rusk, golden syrup, ginger powder, brown sugar, milk, and others.

The setup was made under Chef Praneeth and Satya. Students spent 96 hours making the Christmas setup.

The founder and principal of the institute Y Sridevi said “pinnacle students have working on creative projects like this by putting their theory into practice regularly for some time. It helps students to use their creative skills apart from developing leadership qualities and religious tolerance.”

Pinnacle regularly celebrates festivals like Ramazan and Ganesh Chaturthi. Each year they used different food materials to make these statues right from butter to chocolate to pulled sugar to name a few.