Hyderabad: Sub-engineer attacked for disconnecting power supply

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) sub-engineer at Karwan sub-station was reportedly attacked on Tuesday.

The official, Vijay Kumar, along with other people had gone to various colonies in Tappachabutra and cut power supply of households of those who didn’t pay their electricity bills.

A man #abused and hits on the chest of @TsspdclCorporat sub-engineer for disconnecting power supply of his house, who was allegedly failed to clear pending #electricity bills. A case is booked by #Tappachabutra Police and taken into custody.#Hyderabad #Telangana #GovtOfficial pic.twitter.com/FkBZiUbjei — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 20, 2022

Once he returned to his office, one individual Vishal along with his mother visited the office and had an argument with Vijay Kumar while questioning him regarding the discontinuation of the power supply.

The Tappachabutra inspector G Santosh Kumar said, “During the argument, Vishal hit the official on his chest and abused him. On a complaint, a case was booked and the suspect was taken into custody.”

The police are still investigating others who abused the officials.