Hyderabad: Sub-inspector stabbed in Marredpally

Hyderabad: A sub inspector of police, A Vinay Kumar, was stabbed at Marredpally area of Secunderabad late on Tuesday night. Working with the Marredpally police station, he was on patrolling duty after completing vehicle checking near the Jubilee Bus station.

While working, the sub-inspector found two suspicious persons in a drunken state In front of Anchor Charinity Heavens apartment at West Marredpally.

Immediately the sub-inspector questioned them due to their suspicious activities. However, one of them ran away from the spot in a modified Caliber motorcycle. The person was caught by the police officer, who tried to bring the former to the police station in his police patrolling car.

The unknown suspect all of a sudden stabbed sub-inspector Vinay on his back and abdomen with a sharp object. He then fled away with another person on their bike. The policeman sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital. The Marredpally police has registered a case and efforts are on to nab the assailants.