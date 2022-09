Hyderabad: A Sudanese woman was caught while smuggling gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad on Wednesday.

The woman passenger who arrived by flight EK524 from Dubai was stopped on suspicion by Hyderabad customs officials. On checking, officials found the woman trying to smuggle the gold in paste form concealed in rectum.

The gold weighing total 272.98 grams is valued at Rs. 14,15,947 was seized. Investigation is going on.