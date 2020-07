Hyderabad: A Sudani woman died before boarding a flight at Shamsabad airport on Sunday.

62-year-old woman has been identified as Hiba Mohammed Taha Ali. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in the city for the past 7 months. And now to return to her native country she arrived at airport.

The woman suffered a heart attack near the gate and fell off the wheel chair. She was shifted to Apollo airport hospital where she succumbed.

