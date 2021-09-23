Hyderabad: ‘Sunday Funday’ at Tank Bund to be back on Sept 26

Hyderabad: People are celebrating Sunday evenings as ‘Funday’ on Tank Bund road along Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. It is an initiative of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

However, the five-hour traffic free and fun-filled program with music, art, handicrafts and plethora of other activities was not held on the last Sunday due to Ganesh immersions.

Today, Urban Development and Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Twitter announced that ‘Sunday Funday’ will be back on September 26.

The attraction of the program includes Telangana State Police Band, orchestra – Telugu songs, Oggu Dolu, Gussadi & Bonalu Kolatam, fireworks, eateries, handlooms & handicraft and free saplings by HMDA.

#TankBund

Sunday-Funday is back on sept 26th from 5-10 pm



Attractions :

1. TS Police Band

2. Orchestra – Telugu songs

3. Oggu Dolu, Gussadi & Bonalu Kolatam

4. Fireworks

5. Eateries

6. Handlooms & handicraft

7. Free saplings by @HMDA_Gov

& many more



@KTRTRSghmc pic.twitter.com/ikGfZ9EbsE — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 23, 2021

Located in the center of the city, Tank Bund is one of the oldest hangout spots for the citizens of Hyderabad. Its natural beauty attracts citizens from all over the city to unwind and spend leisure time, especially in the evenings.

Following the recent revamp of the Tank Bund road done by HMDA with spacious footpaths, street furniture, decorative lighting, and lush greenery, the place has seen a steady increase in footfall.

In order to enable citizens to enjoy the beauty of the place and keeping the safety of citizens in mind, the minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao had suggested traffic-free Sundays on the Tank Bund Road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This initiative received a massive response with Hyderabadis thronging the place with their families, clicking photos and spending time in leisure.