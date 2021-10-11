Hyderabad: ‘Sunday-Funday’ like event at Charminar on cards

Hyderabad: After successfully organising the “Sunday-Funday” event on Tank Bund road, mooted in the month of September, the Telangana government is now mulling to initiate a similar event at the Charminar area.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday tweeted the same, asking Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding his thoughts on the idea.

Minister @KTRTRS & MP #Hyderabad Janab @asadowaisi Saab, noticing the overwhelming response to Sunday-Funday at #Tankbund have suggested that a similar event can be planned at #Charminar every Sunday!



Suggestions / advice welcome so that we can plan accordingly pic.twitter.com/FC41EMhKOM — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 11, 2021

In September, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao launched the “Sunday -Funday” which aims to be a recreational event for the people of Hyderabad.

Tank Bund’s new facelift for the weekend has enthralled residents of the city who have been pleasantly surprised by the number of activities the area now has to offer. Sunday-Funday has so far been a major hit among people.

The bund, or connecting road on the Hussain Sagar, has become the new arts and culture corner on Sundays.

The weekend hangout spot was earlier not like this, as the Tank Bund road was only cordoned-off for the public to ‘chill’ and enjoy the view. However, it has now changed.

In fact, the move has garnered the attention of people with this progressive change. Post the implementation of traffic-free Sundays, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led government has ensured that the bund has carved for itself a unique identity.

The area now can boast of a new range of activities from arts and crafts to artisans from the city’s Shilparamam to a delightful laser show. In fact, this weekend had a performance by the Ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian army as well. Even traditional folk artists, professional jugglers, and clowns were a part of the ceremony which left the crowd in awe.