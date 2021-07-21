Hyderabad: Surface to Air missile flagged off at BDL

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) a unit under the ministry of defence has flagged off the first missile of medium-range Surface to Air missile and delivered it to the Indian Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion at Kanchanbagh Unit Hyderabad, director general (Missiles and Strategic Systems) of BDL, MSR Prasad said it is a supersonic cruise missile. It has been designed to eliminate enemy aerial threats. It can be used by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. It has a range of 70 kms.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra Retd, CMD BDL said this medium-range surface-to-air missile is one of the best examples of joint development of weapon systems. He added that the BDL has completed the navy order and the army and air force orders are in progress.