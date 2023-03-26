Hyderabad: Surgeon donates Rs 10 lakh to 37 girl students

Hyderabad: Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram donated Rs 10 lakh to 37 girl students in his adopted village Ibrahimpur, Medak on Sunday.

Each girl student received Rs 27, 000 in their Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts. According to the scheme, the money will mature to Rs 1 lakh after they turn 18 years.

Also Read Telangana: 3 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries turn entrepreneurs by setting up rice mill

Health minister T Harish Rao distributed the cheques at a function held in Siddipet.

Singing praises, the minister said, “Due to Dr Raghu Ram’s contribution, Ibrahimpur village now has a modern crematorium, home solar systems to ensure zero electricity bills, digital classrooms, a dining hall in school premises, and an open-air gym.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghu Ram said Ibrahimpur village is a benchmark for other villages.

“There are nearly 10,000 villages in Telangana. My wish is for 10, 000 citizens to adopt one village each and invest part of their resources, time, and energy to uplift the lives and livelihood in rural areas, where more than 70 percent of the population reside,” he said.