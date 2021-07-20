Hyderabad: Surplus water likely to be released into Musi river

Hyderabad: As a result of heavy rains recorded in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar which has almost reached its full level, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) has issued a warning of a flood in the Musi river.

The officials of the HMWS&SB are likely to release the surplus water into the Musi river with huge inflows of 1000 cusecs being reported into Himayatsagar.

Meanwhile, the HMWS&SB officials have notified the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district administrations as well as the Police and GHMC to safeguard the shanty encroachments in the vicinity of the Musi river.

The officials added that the Himayatsagar has a full tank level capacity of 1763.50 feet whereas the present level stands at 1762.25 ft. The gates will be lifted when the water level reaches 1763 ft with the red alert sounded at 1762.7 feet.

The officials said that with the weather department forecasting of heavy rains for the next four days, they are keeping a firm eye on the two reservoirs i.e Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

However, the Police have issued cautionary advice to the nearby residents of the Musi river to be on alert. GHMC relief teams are on standby in event of any eventuality.