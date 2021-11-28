Hyderabad: Swachchta Sunday-Funday to be held at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Telangana’s recent impressive performance in the Swachchta Survekshan Awards 2021, has led to the idea of Swachchta Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund beginning this Sunday.

It is to be noted that the state bagged 12 awards, while Hyderabad was adjudged the best self-sustainable megacity of the year by the Union’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In order to raise awareness regarding cleanliness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff will be present at the Tank Bund to promote single-use plastic as part of the event.

The purpose of the drive is to showcase best practices in sanitation and to encourage community involvement in the same. A press release from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said, “To celebrate the success and create further awareness among citizens on sanitation, Swachhata Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund is being organised.”

The HMDA will also set up stalls for the free distribution of 30 species of saplings.