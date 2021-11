Hyderabad: Swachchta Sunday-Funday to be held at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Telangana’s recent impressive performance in the Swachchta Survekshan Awards 2021, has led to the idea of Swachchta Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund beginning this Sunday.

It is to be noted that the state bagged 12 awards, while Hyderabad was adjudged the best self-sustainable megacity of the year by the Union’s Ministry of Housing and ¬†Urban Affairs. In order to raise awareness regarding cleanliness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff will be present at the Tank Bund to promote single-use plastic as part of the event.

The purpose of the drive is to showcase best practices in sanitation and to encourage community involvement in the same. A press release from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said, “To celebrate the success and create further awareness among citizens on sanitation, Swachhata Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund is being organised.”

The HMDA will also set up stalls for the free distribution of 30 species of saplings.