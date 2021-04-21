Hyderabad: T-Hub collaborates with UK’s digital catapult

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Tuesday announced a partnership with Digital Catapult, supported by the United Kingdom government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The partnership is aimed at boosting UK-India collaborations.

The partnership has enabled the creation of ‘The UK-India Immersive Technology Sustainability Expert Group.’ It aims to increase the innovation quotient between the two countries in immersive technology and towards achieving net-zero emissions target by 2050, said a press release on Wednesday.

A range of innovative VR-AR startups, climate technology companies, corporates as well as sustainability organizations collaborated, and shared ideas of how immersive technologies can help towards net-zero carbon emissions. T-Hub scouted relevant startups, corporates and academia from India, and Digital Catapult, the UK’s national innovation centre for advanced digital technologies, shortlisted startups, and academia from the UK.

Meanwhile, UK FCDO and DIT identified corporate and sustainability organizations that were looking to tackle their net-zero challenges using these immersive technologies. The project has been funded by the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. The goal of these discussions also encouraged further R&D and commercial engagement between these corporates and the shortlisted research institutes (academia) and startups.