Hyderabad: T-Hub, Collins Aerospace collab to accelerate innovation

Hyderabad: T-Hub has joined hands with Collins Aerospace, a leader in the aerospace and defence industry, as a part of the ‘Powered by Collins’ initiative, aimed at fostering technology innovation with Deep Tech small- to medium-sized enterprises.

Startups and scaleups will benefit from the initiative via funding and collaboration opportunities with Collins Aerospace and T-Hub.

Through the goal to create and field new products and services by combining Collins’ expertise with the innovative solutions of startups, T-Hub will assist in outreach to top global startups.

The hub will further scale up with expertise in the four open collaboration opportunities that include extravehicular space mobility, high-performance batteries, autonomy for small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and composites recycling.

Shortlisted companies will be invited to a Collaboration Day with programme leadership from Collins, which could result in funding to execute a rapid proof-of-concept project with one of the Collins Aerospace programme teams.

CEO of, T-Hub, Mahankali Srinivas Rao said, “This initiative presents an excellent opportunity for Indian startups to work alongside an industry leader.”

Vice President, of Advanced Technology for Collins Aerospace, Mary Lombardo said, “T-Hub was a natural choice to be the inaugural Activation Site for our Powered by Collins initiative.”