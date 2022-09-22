Hyderabad T20 match: Nearly 7k online tickets available from 7 pm onwards on Sep 22

Hyderabad: After the chaos that unfolded on Thursday morning where nearly 20 people were injured while trying to buy tickets for the upcoming T20 match between India and Australia at Gymkhana here, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs V Srinivas Goud conducted a review meeting with government officials and Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Review meeting with all departments officials on the arrangements being made for the ensuing T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.@KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @ntdailyonline pic.twitter.com/M9w7CGjBTZ — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) September 22, 2022

In the meeting, it was decided that 7,000 tickets will be sold online from 7 pm onwards.

The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Earlier in the day, police resorted to lathi charge the cricket fans who had gathered at Gymkhana for India-Australia match tickets.

According to news reports, while many reportedly fainted, nearly 20 persons were injured and seven were moved to Yashoda Hospital for treatment. Police set up an enquiry into the reasons why such chaos ensued at the ticket counters. No deaths have been reported.

#Hyderabad – Poor planning? Situation at Gymkhana grounds (Secunderabad) where large crowds gathered to buy #IndiavsAustralia match tickets.Lathi charge,people fainting,reportedly 20 injured and some shifted to hospital. No deaths-Jt. CP special branch. #T20WorldCup2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xmUWVTm2RB — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) September 22, 2022

At Gymkhana, fans are seen forming queues as early as 6 am in the morning.