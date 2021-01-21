Hyderabad: Tahsildar, corporator lodge complaints against each other

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st January 2021 2:27 pm IST

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against a woman corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a Tahsildar from discharging his duties here, police said.

Following this, the TRS corporator from Banjara Hills division, G Vijayalaxmi filed a counter-complaint against the Shaikpet Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy, the police said.

The Tahsildar accused the corporator of coming to his office, along with 10-15 people, and obstructing his work, they said.

Vijayalaxmi, who is daughter Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, alleged that the Tahsildar has not been responding to public grievances and behaved rudely with her when she went to the office, the police said.

READ:  Heera Gold scam accused Nowhera Shaik gets interim bail

The police are examining the two complaints and taking legal opinion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st January 2021 2:27 pm IST
Back to top button