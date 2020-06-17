Hyderabad: Tainted Tahsildar’s husband jumps to death

Hyderabad: Tainted Shaikpet Mandal Tahsildar Sujatha’s husband Ajay Kumar on Wednesday committed suicide in Chikkadpally area.

Sujatha was recently arrested by the ACB disproprotinate assets case in connection with the Banjarahills land dispute case. According to the police Sujatha’s husband Ajay Kumar arrived on Wednesday reached his sister’s residence in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Later he jumped to death from the five-storey building resulting in instataenous death. On reaching information a team of Chikkadpally police have arrived on the spot and shifted the deadbody to the Osmania General Hospoital for conducting autopsy.

However Chikadpally police have registered a case and investigation is underway. Police suspect that in wake of ACB case against his wife and its consequences might have forced Ajay Kumar to resort to extreme step.

After the arrest of Sujatha her husband Ajay too was interrogated by the ACB sleuths. has also

ACB officials have found that Sheikhpet Tahasildar Sujatha has been allegedly involved in a land deal at Banjara Hills and bureau officials have seized 30 lakhs and gold ornaments from her residence.

Earlier ACB has caught red handed Shaikhpet Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy and Banjara Hills Sector SI Ravindra Nayak for demanding 15 lakhs, both have been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

