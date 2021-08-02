Hyderabad: Tank bund facelift to attract tourists

Hyderabad: The state government is taking steps to facelift tourist and recreational facilities near Hussain Sagar Lake and Tank bund. Families can enjoy their outings and sunset view from these places with joy and ease.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is currently giving a facelift to Hussain Sagar Lake and Tank bund areas to turn them into a new tourist attraction. Railings are being set up on the bank of the lake, new design lamp posts are being set up. The huts for tourist sitting are attractive where the whole family members can enjoy the scenery of the lake.

The park near the road is also being given a facelift where animal statues are being set up for children and making the place more interesting for selfie-lovers.

Special landscaping has been done in the garden near the road from where the lake view looks very attractive and stunning.

To keep a watch on criminals and make these places safe for the public, 24 hours-CCTV cameras are being installed. Toilets, washrooms, outdoor games facilities, pedestrian bridge, street furniture, and many more facilities are being provided in the area. The drainage system too is being improved to prevent water accumulation on Tank Bund.

Due to these face-lifting operations, the hawkers and food vendors are extremely happy as their income is likely to be increased.

Once the face-lifting works at Tank bund are over, the areas near the lake will turn into an international tourist spot.