Hyderabad: Tank Bund set to become a recreational hub

Hyderabad: The city of pearls is all set for its latest recreational hub. “Sunday Funday” initiative declared after KT Rama Rao’s Traffic Free Sundays received overwhelming public feedback recently.

Tank bund is all set to become the latest recreational hub where Music, Art, and culture will be promoted at a grand scale. The decision was made after Traffic Free Sundays received overwhelming feedback.

The centrally located tank bund along Hussain Sagar is the earliest hangout spot for residents of Hyderabad, famous for its natural beauty and pleasing greenery the area has received a recent makeover by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The IT minister KT Rama Rao stated that Tank bund will be the center of cultural activities based on which, the HMDA is busy making massive arrangements to ensure, the event attracts Hyderabadis through engaging and immersive activities.

The Coveted Bagpipers Band of the Indian Army will take the center stage, AOC Secundrabad will be performing live as other activities include handicraft stalls, in addition to traditional music performed by folk artists. Local artists hope to attract people with their singing and beatboxing skills. The event will also consist of clowns and jugglers, which is said to attract kids as well.

