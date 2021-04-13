Hyderabad: Taraweeh prayer at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: Superintendent of historical mosque Makkah Masjid Alhaj Mohammed Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui informed that Imam Hafiz Rizwan Qureshi will recite 3 ‘paras’ of the Holy Quran daily from 1st to 9th Ramzan in the Taraweeh prayers after Isha .

Isha prayer is scheduled at 9:00 pm

The Superintendent has advised the worshippers to do ablution at their homes and bring their own prayer mats. He further stated that anyone without masks will not be allowed to enter the mosque and social distancing has to be maintained in the mosque.