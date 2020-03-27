Hyderabad Task force nabs 3 traders for black-marketing

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team on Friday conducted raids on several Kirana & General Stores & Sanitization sales medical shops and apprehended six persons who were allegedly selling essential commodities on high price.

The accused persons were allegedly indulging in black marketing to the needy customers and also violating of the lockdown orders promulgated by Government of Telangana State.

Vivek Agarwal Sales manager of Amar India Surgical Company secundrabad was found to be selling the hand sanitizers in hig price while Budha Anjaiah, Yerram Scanda Kumar proprietors kirana stores were indulging in selling the essential in high price while M.Shiva Shanker, Veeramma Raju, S.Sandeep petty vendors were violating the lockdown rules by running the business.

During the operation (82) JV Rub company Hand Sanitizers each 500 ml & 200 ML, (32) KGs of Tamarind, (22) KGs of Pigeon Pea (Tur Dal), (54) packets of Ground nut oil from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of police Task force warned that if any person found in selling of essential commodities on highest price will booked under stringent acts. The newly formed special Task Force teams are conducting raids, and also keeping close watch on the Kirana and general stores, Medical stores in the limits of Hyderabad City

