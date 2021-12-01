Hyderabad: Task force Police solved realtor’s murder mystery

Hyderabad: The task force police has cracked the murder case of realtor Vijay Bhaskar. The Tirumalagiri police have arrested a real estate sector broker Narender Reddy in the case.

According to the police, the accused bore grudge against the victim as he did not pay commission to him and hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim. The police said that the accused bought a conventional country made gun to execute his plans .

The victim left his residence for the registration of a plot in his car . The accused joined the victim in his car en route to their destination. After traveling some distance, the accused took out his gun and fired at the victim killing bin on the spot.

The police said that the accused roamed around Tirumalgiri and Alwal areas for five hours by keeping the dead body of the victim in the car. The accused later left the car and decamped with ₹9.5 crore kept in the car. The police cracked the case by using latest technology.