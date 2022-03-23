Hyderabad: Tea to cost Rs 5 extra from March 25

Hyderabad: The impact of soaring fuel prices is going to hit the tea lovers hard in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The owners of the hotels have decided to increase the tea price by Rs 5. Some of the hotels have already increased the tea price, others are likely to follow suit by March 25.

By the end of the current month, most of the hotels will increase Rs 5 for Irani and zafrani tea. The hotel owners say that the increase in the tea price was in the year 2019. “During the COVID time there was no increase in the tea price even though they had suffered heavy losses due to closure of their business,” they said.

The owner of a well known city hotel said that the prices of milk, tea powder, sugar and the commercial cooking gas have increased manifolds during the past 3 years. But still there was no increase in the tea prices. Under the current situation, the hotel owners were suffering heavy losses and with their mutual consultation they have decided to increase the tea price by Rs 5.

In view of the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, people are worried about the sharp increase first in the edible oil prices and now the tea prices. The tea prices will increase from Rs 15 to 20 in the City