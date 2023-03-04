Hyderabad: Teacher elopes with student in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: Taking school-weaved love stories to a new level, a cupid-struck female teacher working at a school in Chandanagar eloped with her student.

The teacher and student eloped on February 16 and went to Bengaluru. The family of the student complained at the Gachibowli police station and a case of kidnapping was booked while the grandparents of the teacher approached the Chandanagar police where a ‘woman missing’ case was booked.

The police began enquiry into the missing cases and the investigation was in progress two days later, the teacher and the student returned to their homes. The families approached the police and withdrew their complaint.

Police probe into the cases revealed the teacher tutors the student at a school in Chandanagar and both of them are in “love” for more than one year. The woman and the boy decided to elope and planned for February 16.

The police counselled the student and the teacher and let them off.