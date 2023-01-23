Hyderabad: Teachers detained for protesting GO 317 at CM residence

Hyderabad: Several government school teachers were detained on Sunday after they protested at Pragathi Bhavan demanding the scrapping of or amendment to government order (GO) 317. The teachers were shifted to various police stations while they were protesting.

In a video which went viral on Twitter, a protestor can be seen bemoaning the plight of teachers.

“Don’t teachers who come under the non-spouse category have husbands and wives? Are we supposed to life long work away from our families? How is this fair? If we take our children with us as well, our children lose the chance to be bought up in their home towns. It is only right that we are sent back to our zilla constituencies,” she remarked.

Also Read Kashmiri dry fruit sellers draw crowds at Numaish in Hyderabad

Teachers have been opposing GO 317 for the past few months, saying that it has caused them to lose their local connections and alienate their families as a result of transfers. According to the demonstrators, the GO has wreaked havoc on married couples when both the husband and wife are educators.

In 2021, the Telangana government issued the GO establishing a zonal system for job allocation, allowing the District Collector and the Head of the Concerned Department to form the allocation committee, make choices regarding jobs, and propose transfers for the District Cadre Posts.