Hyderabad: Techie booked for attacking healthcare workers for COVID vaccine

Hyderabad: Saifabad police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old on the charges of abusing and assaulting an Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and an ASHA worker at a Wellness Centre in Khairatabad.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh, a techie from Gachibowli. He reached the UPHC at 4 pm after booking the COVID-19 vaccination slot online.

As per media reports, “Rajesh came with slot registration details and when he approached the staff at the UPHC when the Manjula and Mallishwari informed him that vaccine stock got over. Rajesh picked up an argument with them and used abusive language,” the Saifabad SI said.

“He also started recording a video of the staff on his cellphone and when the staff tried to stop him, he pushed the ANMs away. One ANM suffered an injury on her mouth,” the SI said.

Based on Manjula’s complaint, the police registered a case against Rajesh under various IPC sections such as threatening criminals and insulting a woman’s dignity and Telangana medicare service persons and medicare services institutions (Violence Prevention and Property Damage (Act), 2008.