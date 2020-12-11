Hyderabad: Techie dies after his head gets stuck in Metro railing

Hyderabad:  In a freak road mishap on Friday morning, a software engineer died on the spot after his head got stuck in the railing of Hyderabad Metro rail. According to the Panjagutta police, 23-year-old Viresh Gupta a software engineer and resident of KPHB along with his friend Ravi Teja were moving on a bike at Ameerpet crossroads.

The duo lost control of the speeding bike during which Viresh Gupta flew and his head got stuck in the railing of  the Hyderabad Metro rail Ameerpet station. This resulted in the instantaneous death, while Ravi Teja too was injured in the accident.

“It appears that the two youths were riding the bike recklessly due to which they met with an accident and as there was intensity of the speed Viresh’s head got stuck in the railing” said D Nagaraju Sub-Inspector Panjagutta police station.

Sensation prevailed in the area and bystanders gathered at large numbers. Team of Panjagutta police reached the spot and removed the dead body of the software engineer from the railing and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The police have registered a case and investigation underway.

