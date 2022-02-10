Hyderabad: 25-year-old techie dies in a hit and run case

Hyderabad: A software engineer died on the spot on Wednesday after being hit by truck at Nagole X roads.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old B Vinay Kumar Reddy. The accident took place near Vijaya Raghavendra Tiffin Center at Snehapuri Colony, while Reddy was returning home from office, said the police.

The police further added that the truck knocked him down from behind, and ran him over before coming to a halt. Passers by informed the police regarding the accident, who shifted the body to a mortuary for post-mortem procedure.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Besam Narasimha Reddy, a case has been registered and a search operation has been launched to trace the absconding truck driver.