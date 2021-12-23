Hyderabad: Techie duped of Rs 1.8 lakh meant for son’s treatment

Hyderabad: A man who was desperate to get his 10-year-old son treated was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1.8 lakh by a fraudster who promised to provide Ayurveda medicine.

The incident occurred at the Vengalrao Nagar area of SR Nagar. The victim, a software engineer, was recently approached by the offender identified as Durgappa, who lured the former saying his son was suffering from an illness that hampered his growth.

Durgappa convinced the victim to purchase the Ayurvedic medicine, saying that his niece had also suffered from the same issue, that was cured through Ayurveda. The offender also took them to a shop in SR Nagar to buy the medicine.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the police said, “There at the Ayurveda medicines shop, two persons mixed an unknown substance in an oil bottle and handed over to the victim asking him to massage his son with it for three months.” Adding further that the victim was charged Rs 1.8 lakh for the medicine.

Upon realising that there was no improvement in the boy’s health even after using the medicine for three months, the victim visited the shop which was now closed. When he tried calling Durgappa regarding the same the formers phone was switched off. The SR Nagar police are investigating the case,