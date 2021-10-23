Hyderabad: Techie falls to death from highrise

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old techie died after falling from 16th floor of a building in Hyderabad’s Narsingi police said.

The body of Joseph George Pradeep was found lying on the ground. The incident occurred at PBEL City building under the limits of Narsingi police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police shifted the body for autopsy and took up investigation. A police officer said they were trying to find out if the man fell accidentally or died of suicide.

The techie, hailing from Kerala, was living with his wife and two children in a flat on the 16th floor of the 19th floor building. He was working as IT manager in a leading firm at Gachibowli in the city.

Joseph’s wife told police that when she woke up around midnight and was going to the kitchen to drink water, she found him standing on the balcony. Minutes later, he fell down.

After the autopsy, police handed over the body to his relatives. It was Friday airlifted to his home town Thrissur.