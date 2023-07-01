Hyderabad techie held for ‘stealing’ luxury cars posing as valet

The accused posed as a valet and allegedly stole a high-end car of a woman who had come to attend a music concert on June 24.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 4:53 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old website developer was arrested here for allegedly stealing two luxury cars after posing as a valet parking staff, police said.

B Arun Reddy posed as a valet and allegedly stole a high-end car of a woman who had come to attend a music concert on June 24, they said.

According to police, Reddy, claiming to be a valet approached the woman and entered her details in an app on his phone and after she gave the car’s key to him he drove away.

MS Education Academy

Later he parked the stolen vehicle in a hotel. He was nabbed by a police team on Friday when he had gone to take it, police said.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused had stolen another luxury car from a pub in May last year, and it was recovered from his house, Cyberabad Police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 4:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button