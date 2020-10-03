Hyderabad: Teen adopts lioness in memory of late grandfather

Hyderabad: A teenager from Hyderabad has became the guardian of a lioness at the Nehru Zoological Park on World Animal Welfare Day. Animal lover and 12th grade student Akshita Rao Gamji on Saturday adopted an African lioness for a period of one year in memory of her grandfather, late G. Manoher Rao.

Akshita, accompanied by her parents Gandhi Gamji and Manju Gamji, handed over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh towards the adoption of the African Lion (female) named ‘Adishana’ to N. Kshitija, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park. The Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park currently has seven Asiatic Lions including Adishana. Curator of Nehru Zoological Park thanked Akshita for her great gesture and for inspiring other students to come forward and adopt more animals in the zoo.

World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year on October 4 to raise awareness about the protection of animals around the world.

