Hyderabad teen extorts Rs 1 lakh from classmate

By Mohammed Baleegh|   Published: 2nd November 2021 11:17 am IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Police registered a case against a teenage boy on Monday for allegedly extorting money from his classmate.

It all started after the victim revealed the details of the cash at his home to the classmate. After the conversation, the accused began threatening the victim with dire consequences if he did not give the money. The victim felt threatened, and to avoid any physical abuse by his classmate, he took the money from his home a few days ago and gave it to the accused.

Speaking about the issue, Bajara Hills Detective Inspector Mohmmed Hafeezuddin stated, “The issue came to light after the victim’s father found the money missing from a safe at their home. Suspecting something was wrong, he questioned his son as to what had happened. The boy then spilled the beans.” reported the New Indian Express.

It is to be noted that both the boys belong to upscale society. Following a complaint from the victim’s father, police registered a case, the investigation is underway.

