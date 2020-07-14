Hyderabad: Teen who stabbed girl sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

By Sameer Published: 14th July 2020 12:42 pm IST
imprisonment

Hyderabad: A court sentenced a degree student to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for stabbing a girl 17 times.

In the month of February 2019, the student had stabbed the girl who was then 17-year-old. He committed the crime after she rejected his love proposal. This incident had taken place at Bahadurpura.

Local rushed the girl to hospital

Immediately after the attack, the local residents rushed the girl to hospital and save her.

Later, the accused was booked under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and POCSO Act.

Trial

The trial of the case was started in the month of June 2019.

On Monday, the court found him guilty under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms Act and sent him to jail for 10 years.

Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close