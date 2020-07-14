Hyderabad: Teen who stabbed girl sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Hyderabad: A court sentenced a degree student to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for stabbing a girl 17 times.

In the month of February 2019, the student had stabbed the girl who was then 17-year-old. He committed the crime after she rejected his love proposal. This incident had taken place at Bahadurpura.

Local rushed the girl to hospital

Immediately after the attack, the local residents rushed the girl to hospital and save her.

Later, the accused was booked under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and POCSO Act.

Trial

The trial of the case was started in the month of June 2019.

On Monday, the court found him guilty under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms Act and sent him to jail for 10 years.