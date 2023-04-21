Hyderabad: Teenage girl dies on the spot in road accident at Langar Houz

Hyderabad: A road accident in Hyderabad has claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl, while her father and younger sister sustained injuries. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Langar House when the victims were traveling on a two-wheeler to their residence located at Brundavan Colony, Tolichowki.

The victim, Syed Nasreen Begum, and her family were on their way home when a truck hit their vehicle from behind. While Nasreen Begum died on the spot, her father and younger sister, aged 10 years and a student of class VI, were injured.

According to preliminary reports, the truck driver, Venkataiah, was driving at high speed and lost control of the steering, leading to the accident. The Langar Houz Police have registered a case and arrested the truck driver.