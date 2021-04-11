Hyderabad: Teenager dies in test drive

Hyderabad: An accident at the Langar Houz resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man with four of his friends injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a median on Friday.

“Abdul Rasheed Khan, a student hailing from Old Malakpet residential area along with his four friends went for a test drive of a car he was planning to buy and met with an unfortunate incident,” said K Srinivas, Inspector of Langar Houz Police Station.

The Inspector added that after taking the Sedan car from the owner in Langar Houz, they went for the test drive. As they crossed the Udipi hotel near PVNR Expressway, a stray dog suddenly came across the car and Abdul Rasheed Khan in order to avoid the animal turned the car towards the right resulting in the vehicle hitting a median and the car overturned. The injured were rushed to a hospital. “Rasheed was declared brought dead” he said.

A case was registered.



