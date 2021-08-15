Hyderabad: Teenager secures scholarship worth Rs 42 lakh

Hyderabad: Mohammed Sohail Khan, a resident of Karwan has secured a scholarship worth Rs 42 lakh student for admission into the prestigious Mahindra United World College in Pune, Maharashtra.

He will join the college in the last week of August.

Khan who was a student of Grace Model School, Sabzi Mandi has passed the tenth standard this year. His father passed away in 2017 when he was in the seventh standard.

After the demise of his father, the owners of the school Mirza Irfan Baig and Ayesha Sidiqua took up the responsibility of his education. Under their scholarship, Sohail completed his school education.

Grace Model School is associated with various organizations to provide higher education to deserving students.

Besides Sohail, the school owners have also provided scholarship to Khwaja Baig. This year, Baig completed his intermediate education.

Recently, Baig secured a seat in a software engineering college in Himachal Pradesh.