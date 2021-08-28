Hyderabad: Teenmaar Mallanna to 14 day judicial custody

By SM Bilal|   Published: 28th August 2021 8:00 pm IST
No plans to float political party, says Teenmaar Mallanna
C. Naveen is popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A court from Secunderabad today remanded activist Teenmar Mallanna to judicial custody in case of threatening.He was arrested in an alleged extortion case for allegedly threatening a astrologer.

The manager of Maruti Jyothishalayam Sannidanam Laxmikantha Sharma lodged a complaint against Teenmar Mallanna and alleged that the you tuber had threatened him. The police arrested Mallanna on Friday night.

He was produced before the court.However, the Advocate for Mallanna that he had not attempted to commit suicide.

