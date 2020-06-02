Hyderabad: Telangana CM’s convoy stopped,one taken into custody

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed near public gardens at Nampally after an unemployed youth suddenly stopped Telangana Chief Minister’s convoy. On the occasion of Telangana State formation day on June 2, K Chandrasekhar Rao had come to pay homage to Martyrs at Gun Park.

After the conclusion of the programme, KCR was on his way back to pragathi bhavan when a youth hailing from devarkonda suddenly stopped his convoy and created a ruckus. Though it appears to be a security lapse, however the alert security staff has immediately taken him into custody.

The protestor is identified as Hanumanth Naik a native of Nalgonda. He was shifted to Saifabad police station and investigation is underway. As per the preliminary reports, Naik is unemployed and has actively taken part in the separate Telangana agitation.

