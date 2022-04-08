Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Department wins big at Numaish

Hyderabad: A stall set up on behalf of the Telangana Forest Department won the first prize among all the stalls set up by Government departments at the 81st All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as the Numaish.

The Forest Department showcased the eco-friendly programs implemented for the last seven years at the Exhibition Grounds. They had a stall dedicated to greenery enhancement programs and animal welfare measures.

In addition to the entrance with a wild theme set up, a mini zoo set up for children also impressed a large number of visitors.

Home Minister Mahboob Ali and Forest Department officials received the award at the hands of representatives of the Exhibition Society at the closing ceremony held at the Exhibition Ground.

The officers and staff who won the first prize were felicitated by R.M. Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force.