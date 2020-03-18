Hyderabad: Telangana records sixth case of coronavirus

Kochi: Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded yet another COVID-19 case on Wednesday. With this the overall number of coronavirus cases in the state has raised to six. The latest patient is said to have a travel history to the United Kingdom.

According to The New Minute, the announcement was made even as a high-level meeting of officials in the state was underway on Wednesday.

As reported by Telangana Today, one person with a travel history to United Kingdom has tested positive COVID-19 in Hyderabad. He is admitted to Gandhi Hospital and is in stable condition.

Five patients are currently undergoing treatment while one patient was discharged after recovery.

