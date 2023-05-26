Hyderabad: Temple theft accused arrested in one hour after the crime

Hyderabad: The Habeeb Nagar police along with the Nampally police on Thursday arrested a notorious habitual house burglar allegedly involved in a Temple theft case. With the timely arrest of the accused, the police have averted communal disturbance case in the area.

Sunil Chawan, a native of, Umla Naik Thanda, Vikarabad broke open the lock of Sri Kattamaisamma temple and committed theft of Rs 36,150 and silver ornaments weighing 70 gms from the hundi of the temple.

On receiving information, the Habeeb Nagar and Nampally police swung into action and with the help of CCTVs footage identified the accused person and apprehended him within an hour of offence.

“With the timely action of alert staff, we could detect the case in very less time and averted a communal disturbance in the area “said Saida Babu Inspector Habeeb Nagar police station.

