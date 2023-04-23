Hyderabad: Temporary mosque removed after complaint from Hindutva groups

Hyderabad: Authorities here on Saturday removed a temporary mosque set up using a container truck cabin on the banks of River Musi at Amberpet. The structure was illegal and had no permission from the authorities concerned.

Some local groups had objections to the mosque and lodged complaints with the district collector and GHMC after which the local Revenue authorities and police acted and removed the structure.

The matter came to light after some Hindutva groups and social media accounts shared the news on their pages and websites about it.

“A cabin made of iron was brought here and given the form of a mosque. Namaz prayers were also offered at this mosque. Three days later, when Bajrang Sena came to know about this, they informed other Hindu organisations. All the Hindu organisations together gave a letter to the District Collector, Commissioner of the Corporation, and Divisional Commissioner requesting the removal of the illegal mosque. The Administration removed the mosque subsequently,” reported sanatanprabhat.org on its website.

Following the development, the police posted a picket in the area.