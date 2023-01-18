Hyderabad: Ten Alexandrine Parakeets rescued from poaching

Hyderabad: On receipt of reliable information about poaching and illegal trade in live wild animals, the Forest Range Officer, Anti-Poaching Squad, Hyderabad along with the staff proceeded to Aramghar area in Hyderabad and intercepted one “Honda Unicorn” two-wheeler bearing No. TS 13 EB8786 with two persons carrying a cardboard carton.

On opening the box the Forest Officials found 10 chicks of Alexandrine Parakeet which is an Indian Bird protected and listed in the Schedules of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

On enquiry the two accused persons named Md. Ahsanuddin and Syed Burhanuddin revealed that they purchased these 10 chicks from a person in Shadnagar and were transporting them to Hyderabad to sell to intending purchasers for Rs.25,000/-.

Also Read 8th Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah laid to rest at Makkah Masjid with state honours

Poaching of Birds and animals listed in Schedule – II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 violates Section – 9 and illegal trade in Wild animals and wild animal products are violated under Section – 49 of the Act.

This offence is punishable under Section – 51 of the Act with imprisonment of up to 3 years and a fine of up to Rs. 5.00 lakh.

A wildlife offence case has been registered against the two accused persons by the Forest Range Officer, Anti-Poaching Squad, Hyderabad and Forest Range Officer, Shamshabad and further action is being taken against them.

The 10 chicks seized have been sent for proper care under the veterinary doctor at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.