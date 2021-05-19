Hyderabad: Ten booked for playing cricket on road

Hyderabad: Sultan Bazar police have registered a case against ten people for playing cricket on the roads in violation of lockdown rules.

A police patrolling van spotted a group of ten people at Isamia Bazaar Pittala Basti playing cricket on the road and ignoring the lockdown.

The police taken all of them into custody and registered a case under disaster management act.

Police have registered cases against them. Inspector Subbaramireddy said 85 cases were registered in the Sultan Bazar police station on Tuesday alone.